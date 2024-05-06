Loose Women's Linda Robson breaks down during Premiere League

Linda Robson gets emotional during son's performance

Loose Women’s star Linda Robson was recently spotted shedding tears in an adorable video posted on social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter.

Robson’s emotional moment sparked frenzy as fans finally discovered her son’s connection to Arsenal F.C.

Watching Arsenal play Bournemouth in the latest Premiere League clash, Linda could be seen at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The TV personality broke down in tears as the said club’s anthem, The Angel (North London Forever) played around the stadium.

According to a fan, this was the first time when the Birds of a Feather actress had heard the song, written and performed by her son Louis Dunford.

Fans went absolute gaga after watching the viral video, leaving heartfelt comments under the post.

One user commented: "Louis Dunford’s mother, Linda Robson, reacting to hearing her son’s song ‘North London Forever’ for the first time at the Emirates."



Another user chimed in, adding: "Mind blown."

While a third noted: "Had no idea Linda is Louis’ mum."

A fourth exclaimed: "Linda Robson is Louis Dunford’s mum, WAIT WHAT?"

Jumping on the bandwagon, another user wrote: "I'm glad I’m not the only one that was shooketh when I discovered linda robson was louis dunford’s mother yesterday…."