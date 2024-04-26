King Charles desperate to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis

King Charles is said to be eager to attend upcoming 80th anniversary of D-Day in France later this year.

The 75-year-old monarch is seeking advice from his medical team to attend the event in June that honours fallen Second World War warriors at a major ceremony in his capacity as the former Royal Nevy officer.

Speaking to the Daily Express, spokesperson for the late Queen Dickie Arbiter said, “It’s too much of a big one to miss as it will be the last major anniversary where veterans take part.

“The memorial honours soldiers who served Britain and the Commonwealth and it is incredibly important. He will definitely want to be there.”

Mr. Arbitar continued: “Charles seemed in good spirits on an impromptu walkabout after the Easter service at St George’s Chapel and D-Day is six weeks away. I would like to say yes, he will be there, and will go to great lengths to make sure he is.

“Obviously having [cancer] treatment does take it out of you but he will be aware of performing his constitutional duty and I would be very surprised if he wasn’t in Normandy.

“This will be the big one and Charles will know how important it is to commemorate the 80th anniversary. Sadly, there are not many veterans left, so he will most definitely want to be there and would be greatly disappointed if he wasn’t.

“I would say he will. Of course, any decision has to be made on medical advice,” Dickie added.