Anne Hathaway expresses desire to share screen with Priyanka Chopra

Anne Hathaway opened up about the idea of working with Priyanka Chopra.

In conversation with News18, The Devil Wears Prada actress shared that she has talked to the Quantico actress about their possible collaboration during their appearance at the Bulgari event.

It is pertinent to mention that Anne and Priyanka have often been spotted together at luxury-label Bulgari events as brand ambassadors.

The One Day actress said, "We discussed a few things that night; that one hasn’t come up yet, but what are we going to do? This is a great idea; how do we make this happen?"



She added, "I would love that clearly and now my brain is on fire. I’ll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected."

Earlier, Anne gushed over Priyanka's skin tone, revealing that she googled her skincare routine for tips.

While promoting her film Serenity with Matthew McConaughey in 2019, the actress shared, "Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My God! So right now I am online every night going… ‘What is she… how did she do it.'"

On the professional front, Anne was last seen in a rom-com film, The Idea of You, opposite Nicholas Galitzine.

Whereas, Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.