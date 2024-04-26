Emma Stone responds to Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars 'joke'

Emma Stone's reaction to getting offended to Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars joke

Emma Stone recently opened up about Jimmy Kimmel’s Poor Things Oscars joke, claiming that she didn't "call him a prick."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter alongside her The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder, the two-time Academy Award winner refuted the idea that Kimmel offended her during the ceremony.

Referring to the 56-year-old comedian, Stone curiously asked "Did he upset me?" after THR asked about passing witty remarks in response to the late-night host’s joke.

The 35-year-old actress explained: "No! I didn't call him a prick. What did I say? I didn't call him a prick. I wasn't upset with him at all. I'll have to look that up."

For the unversed, Kimmel cracked the joke after a montage for Poor Things played as one of the ten films nominated for Best Picture at the awards ceremony.

Referring to nudity in the said film, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said: "Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV."

However, some videos captured the moment of Stone, murmuring a few words to her husband following Kimmel’s joke.

The actress joked about it, adding that she considers herself "near-unoffendable."