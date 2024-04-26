Fans go ‘wow’ at Patrick and Brittany Mahomes latest look: See pics

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes wowed audience with mesmerising looks

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently stunned audience with their mesmerising looks for a night at the Time 100 Gala.

The event was hosted to honor the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who was entitled as one of the 2020 TIME100 Most Influential People.

In his cover story, the NFL star spoke about creating a work-life balance, parenting his kids, Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III.

In an ode to the honourable event, Brittany sported Sau Lee gown, topping it off with a crystal crop.

She paired the top with a black floor-length skirt, completing the look with dazzling Kwiat bracelets and rings.

Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl champion looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo and his sparkling necklaces.

Previously, Patrick took to his Instagram Stories, marking his seventh anniversary at the Kansas City Chiefs.

The pair, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 12, 2022 in Maui Hawaii, have rarely made public appearances on the red carpet together, showing off their style during various sports outings only.

For the unversed, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were last spotted at the 2023 ESPY Awards.