Home and Away's Orpheus Pledger arrested

Former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger arrested for assault

Former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger has been arrested after a three-day manhunt in Australia.

This came after the star was spotted assaulting a woman in a CCTV footage that went viral.

The 30-year-old actor had been on bail since Monday, April 22, undergoing a medical assessment on the strict condition that he return the following day.

However, the alleged actor failed to show up in court, with the police heading towards an arrest warrant.

Pledger was taken into custody in Melbourne on Thursday, April 26.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, his manager Craig McMahon claimed that he has been at outs with his client, finding the allegations straight-up appalling.

He further explained that the Silversun alum has been struggling with mental health issues.

For the unversed, the actor is known for his work on Australian television shows for more than two decades.

Pledger has been a part of various TV shows, including his most popular Mason Morgan on Home and Away among others.

He made a name for himself after starring in shows like CrashBurn, The Wannabes, and Schapelle.