Rather Be singer Jess Glynne reveals why she nearly quit her music career

Jess Glynne recently revealed that she nearly quit music, a decision which she claimed stemmed from the backlash she received online.
During a candid sit-down with The Independent, the 34-year-old Rather Be hitmaker said she contemplated quitting because of the "way it made me feel, the pure slog, the scrutiny."
Reflecting on her decision, Glynne said: "The amount that I’ve put in and the self-belief and the fight and the battles (I’ve gone through with) myself and with people around me to get to where I am, I was like: 'Nah man, you can’t throw it all away.'"
Speaking on the subject, she said: "I feel like I have been misunderstood and I think that’s something that I don’t want to continue in my career."
"I want people to listen to my records and understand where they’ve come from, and understand the person that I am."
The Hold My Hand star admitted that she was straight-up 'terrified' at one stage, feeling alone after leaving Atlantic Records.
The singer, who has reportedly signed to EMI and is managed under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, said: "I was like: 'Oh my God, what have I done?' Massive moments of doubt, massive moments of fear because I was all alone. I’d no-one in my career supporting me at that point."
Jess admitted that the only way she could move ahead with her career was by "being unapologetically herself."
Widely loved comedian Leanne Morgan has been booked by Netlfix for two more stand-up comedy specials
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently stunned audience with their looks at Time 100 Gala
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a romantic relationship since September 2023
Kelly Osbourne made shocking revelations during family podcast
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox started dating in June 2020
King Charles reportedly made a desperate plea to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry