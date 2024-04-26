Rather Be singer Jess Glynne reveals why she nearly quit her music career

Jesse Glynne nearly quit career due to a personal reason

Jess Glynne recently revealed that she nearly quit music, a decision which she claimed stemmed from the backlash she received online.

During a candid sit-down with The Independent, the 34-year-old Rather Be hitmaker said she contemplated quitting because of the "way it made me feel, the pure slog, the scrutiny."

Reflecting on her decision, Glynne said: "The amount that I’ve put in and the self-belief and the fight and the battles (I’ve gone through with) myself and with people around me to get to where I am, I was like: 'Nah man, you can’t throw it all away.'"

Speaking on the subject, she said: "I feel like I have been misunderstood and I think that’s something that I don’t want to continue in my career."

"I want people to listen to my records and understand where they’ve come from, and understand the person that I am."

The Hold My Hand star admitted that she was straight-up 'terrified' at one stage, feeling alone after leaving Atlantic Records.

The singer, who has reportedly signed to EMI and is managed under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, said: "I was like: 'Oh my God, what have I done?' Massive moments of doubt, massive moments of fear because I was all alone. I’d no-one in my career supporting me at that point."

Jess admitted that the only way she could move ahead with her career was by "being unapologetically herself."