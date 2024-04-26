Taylor Swift finds Travis Kelce's romance refreshing: Here's why

Taylor Swift is reportedly living her dream love life with Travis Kelce.

For the unversed, the globally known musician recently made it to the headlines due to her PDA-filled appearance with her beau at the music festival Coachella.

The NFL athlete was seen openly expressing his love for his lady love in the viral videos.

As reported by Life & Style, the Lover singer is impressed by Kelce's adorable behaviour towards her.

An insider shared, "Taylor’s a free spirit and with Travis she can let her hair down."



The source added, "The fact that Travis stood in the crowd with her at Coachella and was so nice to the fans really impressed her."

Speaking of Swift's former boyfriend Joe Alwyn and his privacy mindset, the tipster shared, "Taylor had mixed feelings about Joe’s aversion to PDA."

The Grammy Award winner artist "can be herself with Travis, which is so refreshing."

Previously, it was reported that the lovebirds are taking their families on holiday during the singer's upcoming Eras Tour in Europe.

The U.S. Sun reported, "It's a great time and opportunity to get to know each other's families more. They are all very excited about this, and to be there all together, as one family is perfect. Everyone is looking forward to that trip."