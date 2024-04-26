Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton's sweet wish

Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton's heartbreak

Prince William shared her sweet wife Princess Kate's feelings about returning to the public duty during his latest public appearance in West Midlands.

The Prince of Wales, during his visit to St Michael’s Church of England High School on Thursday, appeared to reveal the future Queen's keen desire, saying: "Kate would have loved to" visit the school with him.



The Princess of Wales is currently unable to perform public duties as she's undergoing a course of “preventative” chemotherapy.



Future King William told a member of staff: "I am sorry Catherine can’t be here as well. She would have loved to."

William, who has stepped back into his role after a break from his duties following Kate's cancer, visited Rowley Regis on a student's request.

Freddie Hadley, 12, posted his letter on X on World Mental Health Day last October telling the royal about the work he and his friends are doing to support male mental health.

When asked why he decided to write to William, Freddie responded he was impressed with the future King's work on mental health issues.



Freddie and his classmates launched the #AmIManlyEnough campaign last year to tackle stigmas surrounding male mental health and encourage men and boys to talk about their feelings.

The letter melted William

The letter melted Williama's heart to organise a secret visit to the school in the West Midlands. The Prince apologised for being unable to visit when he was first invited on World Mental Health Day and said he hoped he had made up for it.