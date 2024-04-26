Challengers: Zendaya takes inspiration from 'iconic' Venus, Serena Williams

Zendaya heaped praise on the iconic sister duo Venus and Serena Williams for being the inspiration behind her character in the new sports drama film Challengers.

In conversation with People, the actress shared, "My only understanding of tennis as a kid growing up was them."

She added, "When I thought of tennis as a kid, they would be that for me. They are my entry point to understanding anything tennis."

For the unversed, Zendaya portrayed the character of Tashi Duncan in the newly released movie, who is a teenage tennis player, trapped in a "complicated love triangle."

The Euphoria actress also detailed her journey of taking tennis lessons by doing a lot of research on Venus and Serena.

She shared, "They are iconic, and I admire both of them so much, not just for what they've accomplished in the sport, but I think beyond: their impact and their significance for so many people, specifically Black women."

Speaking of her fictional character Tashi, Zendaya said that she does not want to be compared to the greatest tennis sister duo of all time.

She added, "I don't want to compare myself in any way in this performance because I am nowhere near the greatness that they possess."