Doctor Who's Peter Davison pays tribute to co-star after exit from BBC series

Peter Davison talks highly of Barbara Flynn

Doctor Who star Peter Davison recently paid tribute to Barbara Flynn following his character’s exit from the BBC series Beyond Paradise.

This came after the star was introduced as Anne Lloyd’s romantic interest in the BBC series.

In an interview with Express.co.uk Peter expressed his adulation for Barbara.

And while he opened up about the return of his character Richard Baxter to the series, Peter explained: "That is not sadly up to me but Barbara and I were about ways in which we can get me back into the series. I think that one of the last things he says to her is, 'Let me explain'."

Looking forward to his character’s redemption, the 73-year-old actor went on to say: "I said, 'Yeah give me a chance to explain, come on, have me back so I can explain what was going on'. So you know on the face of it, he's just taking advantage or rather I don't know how much he's taking advantage."

"He's selling them this story so that he can you know, have lovely dinners and have these dates with Barbara or maybe there are other women as well."

"What his intentions are beyond that, it's certainly not clear. There's no way in which he seems to be trying to get money out of them or anything like that. So I think maybe he deserves a chance to explain what he meant," he added.

In addition, the actor offered an insight into a potential comeback of his character, articulating an extended story-line that finally leads to his character Richard Baxter and Anne Lloyd’s reunion in prison.