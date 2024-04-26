King Charles 'closely reviews' funeral plans as military 'plans for the worst'

King Charles is believed to be taking an active part in plans for his funeral in the wake of claims he is “very unwell” amid cancer battle.

An insider close to military, in charge of proceeding the Operation Menai Bridge, revealed to the Daily Beast that plans for funeral of the 75-year-old monarch are being reviewed.

However, they shut down concerns about the state of the King’s health, noting that it would be “absurd to read anything into” that fact.

“Planning for the worst is what the military do,” they said, adding: “You’ve got to remember the scale of this thing. The Household Division, under Major General James Bowder, take the lead—that is seven regiments of Guards.

“Then you have the entire London District, the Territorial Army regiments and the Royal Horse Artillery. That’s before you get to the Navy or Air Force. Charles was closely associated with the Parachute Regiment for years, so they will be involved,” the source insisted.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen offered similiar insight in a conversation with the outlet, saying: “It’s not just the king who has to review his own funeral plans. Every senior royal does. William and Harry were only teenagers when they were asked to plan their own funerals.

“They’re asked to pick their own music, flowers, the prayers and who will read them. Royals are constantly reminded that when they die, their send-off will be a major, headline-grabbing event.” He continued.

“They can’t escape this macabre fixation on death," author of The Last King added.