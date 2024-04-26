Kanye West's ex flays him for damaging Bianca Censori's identity

Julia Fox believes Bianca Censori lost her spark after marrying Kanye West

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend, Julia Fox seemingly took a dig at the rapper for damaging his wife Bianca Censori's identity.

The model, who dated the Yeezy founder for a brief period of time in 2022, indirectly took a dig at the Australian beauty by saying that she now only knows as Kanye's wife.

In conversation with InStyle, Julia shared, "I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry."

She added, "They're only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy's partner."

Julia seemingly referenced Kanye and Bianca's controversial romance and said, that such high-profile relationships become the "identity" of women.

Moreover, the actress also emphasised the fact that she does not want to be known only as the Runway singer's former partner.

Julia said, "I mean, I think we all know what it is. Dating [Kanye] for a month-one month. That's why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere."



It is pertinent to mention that since the rapper's marriage to Bianca in 2020, the couple made it to the headlines due to the Architectural designer's racy outfit choices.

As per several reports, Bianca has been pressured by Kanye to adopt this lifestyle.

Notably, Bianca's family and friends also raised their serious concerns about her marriage with Kanye.