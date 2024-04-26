London court issues warning to Katie Price amid bankruptcy woes

Katie Price warned of arrest following missed hearings

Katie Price was recently warned she "could be arrested" for missing her bankruptcy hearings after she was declared "in debt" in 2019.

This came after the former glamour model failed to appear before a specialist bankruptcy court in London on Friday, April 26.

Although Price had provided the court with medical evidence as her excuse, but the judge described it as "scanty."

Meanwhile, barristers for the trustees of Price's first bankruptcy said that Katie should be "on notice" that she could be arrested if she missed it.

Darragh Connell, who is also a representative of the trustees, told court, "It is important that she is on notice of the fact that this is a possibility."

For the unversed, she was declared bankrupt for the second time, over an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05.

In October 2023, Price was asked to settle her bills by HMRC, however, she remained unresponsive.

Earlier she responded to the news and reacted: "Has it? Oh get lost… Are you actually serious, while I’m sat here? What have I done now?"