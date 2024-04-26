King Charles looks healthy, fit in new video as royal family celebrates milestone

King Charles, Queen Camilla appear in high spirits in latest video

King Charles III and Queen Camilla delighted fans with their appearance in newest video shared jointly by the Commonwealth and the royal family to celebrated a milestone.

In the video, the 75-year-old monarch looks healthy and fit while delivering a message on the big day. Queen Camilla also appeared in high spirit in the video.

The fun-filled video was captioned: "Today we celebrate 75 years of the modern Commonwealth."

"Since its founding in 1949, the Commonwealth has grown in both scale and influence with 56 member countries, spanning six continents and representing a third of the world's population."

The cancer-stricken King's video message was played during a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on 11 March 2024. The event was attended by Queen Camilla, Prince William and other members of the royal family. However, the video does not feature the future King.



The new video comes amid shocking reports about the King. If reports are to be believed, royal funeral plans are constantly in review in the UK amid King Charles' continuous struggle against cancer.

On the other hand, some media outlets, citing friends of the King, shared update on his health, claiming: "He is determined to beat it [cancer] and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on."

