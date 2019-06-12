Sara Ali Khan drops jaws with latest sizzling Instagram post

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is winning hearts and dropping jaws all over again with her latest sizzling Instagram post.

The 23-year-old Kedarnath star setting Instagram feeds on fire with her traditional and fiery look, leaving fans gasping for air.

The picture shows the starlet stunning a red, ethereal and breathtaking ethnic lehnga choli with a bold makeup look with a red pout and dewy eyes, and heavy, dazzling gold jewelry.

The actor captioned the photo: "I'll take the cake with the cherry on top.”

The star has time and again made headlines as her style game remains topnotch and unmatched as we can affirm that no one rocks the ethnic looks better than Sara herself.

On the work front, the actor is presently occupied filming Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside her B-Town crush Kartik Aaryan.

