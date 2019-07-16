Sara Ali Khan interested in working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a period film

After wooing fans and the industry over, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has revealed that she is open to experimenting with different roles and try ‘everything on screen.’

During an interview, the 23-year-old starlet revealed that that while she a ball playing two different characters in her two films ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simmba’, she also wishes to give all categories a try.

"(I would like to do) everything! People say that and sometimes they don't know what they are asking for but I think, having shot 'Kedarnath' and 'Simmba', and having experienced the different opportunities and demands these films came with, I know I love them both equally,” she was quoted to have said to IANS.

“I would love to work on a period film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I would love to do an urban relatable film, romantic comedies, commercial masala movies --- perhaps even try action and thriller," she added.

"The most exciting is that you forget who you are, between action and cut. You attempt to do justice to somebody else's life and somebody else's story and somebody else's character, and that becomes you," she continued.

"This way, profession allows us to live so many lives and have so many experiences that we wouldn't have been able to on our own. Whether it was 'Kedarnath' or 'Simmba', acting enabled me to feel and do things I don't feel or do on a daily basis. Some of these experiences and emotions remain etched in our hearts forever," she went on to say.