WATCH: Kartik Aaryan’s adorable banter with schoolchildren on ‘Aaj Kal’ sets

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is melting hearts of fans all around after a video making rounds on the internet shows him playing with children.



The 28-year-old ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor turned to Instagram to unveil a video of him playing with schoolchildren on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’.

In the video, the actor can be seen firmly holding the hand of a little girl while he jokingly says “Why are you holding my hand?” as the two share chuckles after which he proceeds to play volleyball with other kids on the set.

Along with the video, Kartik added the caption: “Playing around with my new bff.”

The actor will be starring alongside Sara Ali Khan in the Imtiaz Ali-directorial which will be hitting theaters on Valentine’s Day next year.

