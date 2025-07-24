Sydney Sweeney undergoes radical transformation for upcoming biopic

Sydney Sweeney has shared the first official image of her dramatic physical transformation to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic Christy.

The film is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September. Sweeney, known for her versatility as an actress, has bulked up significantly to portray Martin, gaining 13 kilos to give credibility to her role.

"Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength and hope, and it is an honor for me to step into her shoes and share her powerful story with all of you," Sweeney shared with her 25.2 million followers on Instagram.

The actress expressed her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the challenges she faced in preparing for the role. "I got very strong, incredibly strong," she told Entertainment Tonight.

The Eden star's preparation for the role involved intense physical training, including wrestling and kickboxing. "I was anxious to get back in the ring, to train and transform my body," she said.

The actress had previously trained in wrestling and kickboxing from age 12 to 19 and was eager to revisit her roots and push her limits.

"Christy Martin's story is not exactly light, it is physically and mentally demanding, but I love to challenge myself... I feel compelled to tell the story of a woman who faced so much adversity and didn't let it defeat her."

Christy Martin is a pioneering female boxer who faced numerous challenges throughout her career, including domestic violence and child sexual abuse. Her ex-husband, Jim Martin, was her trainer and manager, but their relationship turned abusive.

In 2010, Jim Martin stabbed and shot Christy Martin in a brutal attack, leaving her for dead. "Every time I tried to get up, blood gushed out of the stab holes. And my leg, the calf, had come away from the bone and was just hanging there. And then he shot me in the chest," Christy Martin recalls.

The biopic Christy will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, showcasing Sweeney's transformation and dedication to the role.