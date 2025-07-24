Meryl Streep spotted as Miranda Priestly on set of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Meryl Streep on set of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Meryl Streep is officially back in her most iconic role, stepping once again into the shoes of Miranda Priestly, and was spotted filming in New York City for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Wearing a sleek tan trench coat over a rich purple blouse tucked into a brown leather skirt, Streep brought elegance and edge to the set, as per Page Six.

Matching brown heels, chic black sunglasses, and her signature icy white pixie cut completed the look that made Miranda Priestly a fashion legend.

This marks the first glimpse of Streep on the sequel’s set since the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2006 blockbuster was announced.

In this new chapter, Miranda faces a changing media landscape as traditional magazine publishing continues to decline.

Variety reports that the story will see her navigating this shift while clashing with Emily, played by Emily Blunt, who is now a powerful executive controlling the advertising dollars Miranda desperately needs.

Joining Streep, Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci all return to reprise their beloved roles.

The sequel will also welcome fresh faces including Kenneth Branagh, cast as Miranda’s husband, along with Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and B.J. Novak.

Fans can expect to see the film in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Sources hint that the production may be operating under the code name “Cerulean” while filming across New York, a possible nod to the memorable fashion monologue from the original film that still resonates with fans today.

Though the on-screen ice queen may be making a fierce return, Streep has been open about the challenges of playing such a cold and controlled character.

Recalling her experience during the original shoot, she told Entertainment Weekly, “It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer.

I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!’ That’s the last time I ever attempted a Method thing!”