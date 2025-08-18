Josh Duhamel opens up about how fate worked for him and Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel, known for his roles in films such as Transformers and Life as We Know It, recently opened up about his marriage to Audra Mari and shared how grateful he felt for their journey together.

The 52 year old actor, who exchanged vows with the 31 year old model in 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota, said he considered himself “very lucky.”

He spoke with People and expressed, “I got very lucky. I met an amazing woman, who just has all the things you look for in a woman. She really is just amazing. She's a great mom, she's a great role model... and I feel very lucky to have somebody that I get to share life with.”

Their wedding was described at the time by a source as “lovely” and filled with joy, with both the actor and his bride enjoying every moment of their day.

In January 2024, the couple celebrated another milestone when they welcomed their first child together, a son named Shepherd Lawrence. Josh is also a father to Axl, who is 11, from his former marriage to singer Fergie.

The actor shared that he was already excited about what was ahead, saying, “I'm very much looking forward to our third wedding anniversary. I'm going to be with this girl forever.”

Josh revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark in 2023 that their romance started after he reached out to Audra on social media. After inviting her to a barbecue, he was instantly drawn to her.