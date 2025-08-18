Calvin Harris ignites feud with Miley Cyrus after Ocean collab fails

Calvin Harris and Miley Cyrus found themselves at the center of drama after their anticipated collaboration “Ocean” fell apart, leaving fans buzzing with questions.

Back in May 2024, Calvin teased the song featuring a raspy-voiced female singer, and many believed that it was Miley. The track was previewed on social media and even performed live at the Tecate Emblema Festival on May 18, creating excitement for a summer anthem.

Hopes for the release were high but things took an unexpected turn as by July, Calvin quietly deleted the teasers.

However, reports soon surfaced that Milry’s record label blocked the release over undisclosed creative or contractual issues.

The drama reignited in August 2025 when Calvin announced that Ocean would still come out but with a different featured artist. A day later he teased new version on TikTok where fans noticed he replied to comments about Miley. His subtle responses seemed to suggest that her label was the reason the song never happened.

That hint was enough to spark fresh rumours that the Let's Go singer threw shades at Flowers hitmaker.

Fan accounts on X quickly spread the comments and many took them as a direct dig at Miley. Some fans were upset that the original track was scrapped while others argued that her team might have blocked it to protect her career direction.

The singer is no stranger to controversy as in the past he faced criticism for putting restrictions on artists who performed his songs live which led to questions about how much control he likes to keep in his collaborations.

Furthermore, neither Calvin Harris nor Miley Cyrus released an official statement about the scrapped version.