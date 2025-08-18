Helen Mirren claims James Bond’s legacy belongs to men only

Dame Helen Mirren, Oscar winning actress who is best known for her powerful performances in films like The Queen, recently opened up about the future of James Bond.

Mirren has spent decades playing strong and complex characters, yet when it comes to 007, she believes that the role should always remain male.

In a recent interview ahead of the release of her new film The Thursday Night Murder Club, the actress was asked whether it was time to see a female James Bond. Mirren replied firmly, “No, it wouldn’t work.”

She then added, “There have been some amazing women who’ve worked in the secret services with incredible courage, but James Bond is a bloke. There’s room for a great movie about a great female agent, but James Bond is James Bond.”

The Prime Suspect star's words came as speculation continued to grow around who will replace Daniel Craig, who stepped away from the role after his final appearance in No Time To Die in 2021.

However, that film briefly featured Lashana Lynch as the first woman to be given the 007 designation, sparking ongoing debate about the possibility of a female Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios, which now owns the franchise, has confirmed that a new film is in the works. Among the frontrunners for the role are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Idris Elba, Theo James and James Norton.

Helen Mirren’s comments have now added fresh energy to a debate that has long divided fans of the iconic spy.