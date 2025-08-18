Brooklyn Beckham sings praises for Peltz family amid ongoing feud

Brooklyn Beckham leaves fans in awe with recent heartfelt gesture

Brooklyn Beckham stunned his family with an emotional speech while renewing his vows to wife Nicola Peltz amid his ongoing feud with the Beckhams.

The 26-year-old, eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, took the internet by storm with his “moving” speech at the ceremony.

A source close to the couple told The Mirror, “He spoke from the heart – and at the centre of his heart is Nicola who he loves very dearly, but also the Peltz family who have really stuck by his side. He wanted to recognise them all, and was determined to do them all justice.”

On Saturday, August 2, Nicola, 30, and the aspiring chef said “I do” for the second time in Westchester County.

Notably, the couple was surrounded by Nicola’s family, while the Beckham clan was noticeably absent.

This comes as Brooklyn is reportedly “heartbroken” over his beloved wife is being labelled a “viper”.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source claimed, “Everyone seems to forget that Brooklyn is an adult man and fully capable of speaking out. Nicola would have respected all that he chose. It breaks Brooklyn’s heart to see his wife being painted as this vixen and viper.”

For the unversed, Brooklyn and the Lola actress sparked speculation after being noticeably absent from David’s 50th birthday celebration.