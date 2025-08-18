Catherine Zeta-Jones thinks having 4 homes is normal

Catherine Zeta-Jones on having four different homes

Catherine Zeta-Jones is making it clear that she doesn’t view her lifestyle as over-the-top, even with homes spread across different countries.

The 55-year-old actress recently spoke with the Sunday Times about life with her husband, Michael Douglas, and their four properties, two in New York, one in Canada, and another in Spain.

“I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty but it’s not excessive, it’s very comfortable,” Zeta-Jones explained, pushing back on the idea that their real estate portfolio is extravagant.

The Mask of Zorro star also admitted that while she’s careful about everyday spending, she doesn’t hold back when it comes to indulging in fashion.

“I go to all the vintage stores in Paris,” she said, adding that she sometimes buys statement pieces she may never wear, like capes.

“I am loving classic Yves Saint Laurent at the moment. I get excited about evening dresses.”

She contrasted that with her view on basics, saying, “For me, a pair of jeans is a pair of jeans. Spending £200 on a white T-shirt? Nah. But when it comes to couture, beautiful beading, the artistry … I love the theatre of fashion.”

Her passion for style has carried over to her daughter, Carys, 22, who shares her love for fashion and often explores her mother’s collection.

Zeta-Jones revealed she has “probably the biggest Fendi Baguette bag collection,” with styles ranging from denim to pearl to sequins. She added with a laugh that her daughter even found more of the iconic handbags stored at her mother’s house.

“Carla Fendi used to give them to me all the time, right when they were hot potatoes,” she recalled.

The Oscar-winning actress also shared a playful detail about how she and Douglas, 80, keep their Academy Awards apart. Zeta-Jones won Best Supporting Actress in 2003 for Chicago, while Douglas earned his in 1988 for Wall Street.

“Mine is in the country house in New York, Michael’s is in the apartment in New York,” she said, joking that they keep them separate “just in case, you know, there isn’t like hanky-panky going on there.”

Married since November 2000, the couple has built a life together with their two children, Dylan, 25, and Carys, while maintaining a balance between family, career, and the luxuries they both enjoy.