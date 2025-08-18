Quentin Tarantino names the best movies the director made

Quentin Tarantino talks about 'favourite' projects

Quentin Tarantino has never been shy about discussing his work, but the filmmaker has now revealed which of his own movies he holds closest to his heart.

Speaking on The Church of Tarantino podcast, the two-time Oscar winner shared that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is his personal favorite, while Inglourious Basterds stands as the one he considers his best.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favourite, Inglourious Basterds is my best,” he said. At the same time, he admitted that Kill Bill represents the most personal piece of his artistry.

“But I think Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could’ve made it. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves [sic] and my passion and my obsession.”

“So I think Kill Bill is the movie I was born to make, I think Inglourious Basterds is my masterpiece, but Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favourite,” he said.

Tarantino also broke down how he views his screenwriting and directing achievements. He called Inglourious Basterds his strongest script, placing The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood just behind it.

But when it comes to his craft as a director, he believes The Hateful Eight may showcase his sharpest work.

“There’s an aspect of Hateful Eight that I actually think is probably my best directing of my material, i.e., the material is written and it’s solid.

So it’s not like I have to create it, like ‘Kill Bill,’ it’s solid, it’s right there and I actually think it’s my best servicing [of] my material as a director.”

Though Tarantino has a clear fondness for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the upcoming sequel The Adventures of Cliff Booth won’t be directed by him. Instead, David Fincher will take the reins for Netflix.

Tarantino explained that he stepped aside because the idea of ending his career with a sequel didn’t feel right. As he put it, making his 10th and final film a continuation “unenthused” him, leaving the project to another celebrated filmmaker.