Katie Price risks fresh legal row with exes Kieran Hayler, Alex Reid

Katie and Kieran were married from 2013 to 2021

Dark clouds gather over Katie Price with latest legal dispute with her exes Kieran Hayler and Alex Reid over her new tell-all documentary, news reports claim.

The former glamour model, 47, is set o spill the beans on her personal life in the series, which will coincide with the 30th year anniversary of her rise to fame as one of The Sun's page 3 girls.

The show, expected to release next year, will focus on her fleetings flings, serious relationships, and time in the media industry.

Now, it has been reported that Kieran, 38, and Alex, 50, are reportedly 'teaming up' and have reached out to lawyers to prevent her from featuring them on the show and revealing details about their relationships.

A source told The Mirror: 'They feel like they have been backed into a corner and have no choice. 'They just want her to stop trashing them, and can't believe she is being given a platform.'

For the context, Katie and Kieran were married from 2013 to 2021 until their divorce was finalised but their relationship only lasted five years.

After her breakup with Peter, Katie married cage fighter Alex Reid in 2010, but their union ended in less than a year.

Kieran has also issued a public apology to his former step daughter Princess Andre after she admitted: 'I wish I could have a happier childhood.' He has been saddened by the revelations from Princess, told the DailyMail.