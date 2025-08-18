Chris Martin still looks at ‘other artists’ for inspiration

Coldplay are set to light up Hull tonight as they kick off the second UK leg of their Music Of The Spheres world tour with the first of two sold-out shows, with their frontman Chris Martin constantly looking for inspiration.

Ahead of the performance, Martin opened up about the artists who continue to inspire him, admitting he’s a big admirer of Charli XCX.

“I’m still such a music fan and I’m always looking at other artists,” he said in the official tour programme, as per The US Sun.

“Like, Pulp playing Common People at Glastonbury this year was the best thing I have ever seen. There are always other acts like them resetting the bar for me in terms of what music can do in making you feel alive and connected.”

Chris went on to explain how seeing other performers drives Coldplay to keep raising their own standards.

“So, for example, if I see Charli XCX doing Von dutch and I think, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever seen’, I’m also like ‘OK, right, what are we going to do next?’” he added.

The Hull shows mark the start of a huge run of UK dates for Coldplay, with the band gearing up for a ten-night residency at Wembley Stadium later this month.

The first of those highly anticipated shows takes place next Friday, promising fans another round of the band’s trademark energy, spectacle and stadium-sized singalongs.