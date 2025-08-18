Kendall Jenner steals spotlight in Angelina Jolie-inspired look

Kendall Jenner leaves fans in awe with recent outfit after Justin Bieber drama

Kendall Jenner recently made headlines for her striking resemblance to Angelina Jolie’s iconic look.

The 29-year-old model, who garnered recognition for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, set the internet ablaze with her latest appearance.

The 818 Tequila founder opted for a casual outfit, wearing a gray robe with black flip-flops.

She paired her laid-back attire with a long bob wig styled into sleek, flowing locks and face-framing bangs.

In addition, Kendall was spotted wearing narrow black sunglasses and carrying a bag over her shoulder while sipping from a plastic cup.

This comes shortly after Justin Bieber shared a rare photo with The Kardashians star on his Instagram.

Jenner’s best friend and Bieber’s wife, Hailey, had a hilarious take on the picture, writing, “It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands.”

However, some fans filled the comments section with cryptic messages.

One wrote, “the internet’s not gonna like this post.”

Another added, “This man posted up with everybody but his wife.”

A third claimed, “Kendall is always too close to somebodies man.”

It is pertinent to mention that the fashion mogul closely resembled Angelina Jolie’s look in the 2010 action-mystery film Salt.