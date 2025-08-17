David Lynch’s collaborator reveals ‘shocking’ detail about director

Sabrina S. Sutherland takes trip down memory lane in recent conversation

David Lynch’s collaborator Sabrina S. Sutherland recently opened up about her experience working with the late director.

The American film producer, who began working with Lynch on Twin Peaks, shared a “little-known fact” about the filmmaker.

During her New York City tour stop at Sony Hall on Sunday, August 10, she said, “He’s hysterically funny, like, all the time. And he would make laugh every day ‘til I cried.”

Sutherland, who worked on seasons two and three of Twin Peaks, reflected on how Lynch often dealt with serious themes in his projects.

“So that’s probably not what you expect of David Lynch, but that’s true,” she added. “He’s a funny, funny guy.”

Later, the Lady Blue Shanghai producer also revealed that her collaborator had planned to appear in the Twin Peaks reunion tour video via Zoom before his tragic passing.

This revelation comes after the Blue Velvet director passed away on Thursday, January 16, at the age of 78.

The tragic news was announced by his family on Facebook, “There’s a big hole in and the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and on the hole.”

Notably, Lynch stopped directing projects after being diagnosed with emphysema in 2024.