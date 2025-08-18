Mariah Carey’s kids ‘love Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter’

Mariah Carey to release new album 'Here For It All', kids prefer something else

Mariah Carey is gearing up for the release of her long-awaited 16th studio album Here For It All, but her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, may not be the first in line to stream it.

At a private event in central London, where only a handful of guests were present, as per The US Sun, Mariah admitted that her kids have their own music preferences.

“Sometimes I hold back from playing my songs to my kids as they have their own taste,” she shared. “Roe loves Olivia Rodrigo, and Roc loves Sabrina Carpenter.”

Still, the singer revealed she couldn’t resist sharing the album’s title track with them.

“Here For It All, it really moved me,” she said.

“That was one song I actually played for some people. It’s one of my favourites.” Those who got an early listen agree the song showcases Mariah sounding better than ever.

While most details remain under wraps, Mariah hinted that fans could be in for some surprises.

Laughing, she teased, “You can’t tickle much out of me. There have been many rumours. We might have a duet with Anderson Paak. It’s like a Seventies R’n’B vibe. It’s funky.”

She also noted that remixes are “probably” on the way.

The album, due out September 28, marks her first full release in seven years since Caution.

Interestingly, Mariah revealed she hadn’t initially planned on making a complete record.

“I was working on some new songs then I was like, ‘OK, I have four songs. That’s cool, what are we going to do?’” she explained. “Finally, when we got to around six songs, I said, ‘I think we can make this into an album.’”

Unlike some artists who stockpile unreleased tracks, Mariah admitted her process is far more selective.

“I really don’t have thousands,” she said, making it clear that each song on the project has been carefully chosen.

With Here For It All arriving at the end of September, fans can expect a collection that feels intentional, personal, and true to Mariah’s artistry, even if her kids prefer Olivia and Sabrina for now.