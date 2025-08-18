Bella Thorne leaves fans ‘confused’ after proposing to fiance Mark Emms

Bella Thorne proposes fiancé Mark Emms back

Bella Thorne has turned the tables on fiancé Mark Emms, getting down on one knee herself in a sweet and surprising proposal that left fans both delighted and puzzled.

The 27-year-old actress shared the moment on Instagram Saturday, August 16, posting a video of herself kneeling in front of Emms inside a cosy home setting.

Emms immediately crouched beside her, looking stunned as Thorne opened a small box. His jaw dropped at the gesture, and later photos showed him posing with his hands in the air, red heart-shaped balloons floating above them.

Another shot captured Emms kissing Thorne on the head as she smiled for a selfie.

“3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I,” Thorne wrote in the caption, marking the couple’s milestone in their own unique way.

Fans quickly filled the comments with mixed opinions.

One person questioned, “If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused,” while another praised her move, writing, “I don’t understand why everyone’s hating. It’s cute.”

Thorne responded the following day through her Instagram Story, laughing at the divided reactions.

“The comments on my post are hilarious!! Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let’s not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f*** yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!” she shared.

The pair’s love story began at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Ibiza in 2022, where Thorne recalled it was “love at first sight as the sun rose.”

By May 2023, Emms had popped the question with a massive 10-plus carat diamond ring at Thorne’s California home, later celebrating with their families.

Looking ahead, Thorne has expressed her dream of tying the knot in the English countryside on a manor estate. She previously revealed she wants multiple gowns for the big day, joking, “Every bride does not need one gown, but four.”

Before finding her match with Emms, Thorne was engaged to Benjamin Mascolo until their 2022 split. She has also been linked to Mod Sun and Tana Mongeau in past relationships.

Now, with proposals exchanged on both sides, Thorne and Emms continue to show their romance doesn’t have to follow tradition, even if it leaves some fans scratching their heads.