Lily Collins dazzles in red mini dress as Emily story heads to Rome

Lily Collins looked drop-dead gorgeous while filming scenes for fifth season of Emily in Venice.

The actress, 36, has moved to Venice, Italy, for the shoot, as the series will follow her character's journey to Rome. While walking around Venice for lunch, Lily was spotted wearing sandals-a style choice that is typically not her signature.

The star, who has a massive fan following of over 28 millions on Instagram, wore a bold red mini dress, proving her character is a true diva.

The actress flaunted her toned legs in matching tights.

This look comes after she was spotted in a polka dot co-ord while filming the next season of Emily on Sunday. She appeared to be in high spirits during the ride, joined by Ashley Park, who plays Emily's best friend Mindy Chen.

Ashley looked super chic in a pastel yellow gown, which she styled with a white hat and dress gloves.

The upcoming season takes Emily’s story beyond Paris and into Italy, exploring her bond with Marcello and the possibility of a new beginning in Rome that promises love, ambition and unexpected turns.