Michelle Yeoh promises unforgettable magic in 'Wicked For Good'

Michelle Yeoh, Oscar winning star known for her powerful roles in both Hollywood and Asian cinema, gave fans a reason to get excited as she teased fresh surprises in the upcoming film Wicked For Good.

The 63 year old actress, who plays Madame Morrible in the sequel, hinted that the movie would feature something that audiences haven't heard before.

The star told PEOPLE: “I think you're getting some new songs,” before quickly adding with a laugh, “I didn't say that.”

Michelle's lighthearted comment sparked buzz among fans and the news was later confirmed by composer Stephen Schwartz. At the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, he revealed that two new songs been added because the story needed them.

According to him, one of the songs belongs to Elphaba while the other is written for Glinda.

Michelle had a packed schedule throughout the year. Alongside Wicked For Good, which is set to release on November 21, she also worked on Ne Zha II. In this animated blockbuster, she voiced Lady Yin, the mother of the young demigod Ne Zha, for its English language version.

However, the actress shared that she was thrilled to make the film more accessible for children.

“I had seen Ne Zha II in Chinese, and even at that time I thought, ‘I hope they do an English version, because you want little kids to be able to see it and understand’. So when they did come to me and said, ‘Would this interest you?’ I jumped right in.”

Michelle Yeoh also showed her support for her Wicked co star Cynthia Erivo, calling her “so amazing” after watching her perform at the Hollywood Bowl.