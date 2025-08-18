Is Taylor Swift dropping Super Bowl halftime show hints?

The pop megastar has sparked speculation about the upcoming 60th Super Bowl

Taylor Swift has left fans convinced she’s hinting at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And it all started with sourdough.

During her appearance on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast last week, the pop megastar opened up about her latest obsession.

“Sourdough has taken over my life in a huge way,” Swift, 35, said. “I’m just, like, always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you liked the other one?’” She even admitted she thinks about bread “60% of the time now.”

Swifties quickly noticed the potential football connection. Super Bowl LX will be held at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, whose mascot happens to be “Sourdough Sam.” To make things more intriguing, fans also pointed out that “60%” could reference the 60th Super Bowl itself.

Eagle-eyed viewers also clocked another curious detail: at the start of the podcast, Swift thanked Jason Kelce for “screaming for, like, 47 seconds.” Fans believe that might be tied to her 47th Eras Tour stop, which, fittingly, took place at Levi’s Stadium in July 2023.

The NFL has yet to announce who will headline February’s halftime show, though last year’s announcement of Kendrick Lamar came five months ahead of the game.

In the meantime, Swift is keeping busy with her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set for release October 3.