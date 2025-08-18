Priscilla Presley honours Elvis’ 48-year legacy with secret name

Priscilla Presley looked back on her past with Elvis Presley as the world marked 48 years since the King of Rock and Roll’s death.

The 80 year old star paid tribute to her first husband by sharing a rare photograph and a heartfelt message that revealed their close connection.

Priscilla was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973 and they welcomed their only child Lisa Marie Presley during that time. Their marriage ended but the two remained on good terms until Elvis’ passing in 1977 at the age of 42.

Even after their separation, the actress and businesswoman often spoke highly of the late legend and later shared her experiences in her bestselling memoir Elvis & Me.

On Instagram she posted a backstage picture of herself caring for Elvis and alongside the photo, she wrote, “After all these years, I still smile when I think of the little moments we shared. The world remembers your fame, but I remember your love & kindness at home. Even after we had our problems we still maintained an undeniable connection,” signing off with the nickname “Satnin.”

The Can't Help Falling in Love hitmaker only ever used the name “Satnin” for a few of the most important women in his life, including his mother. However, its true meaning has never been fully explained but it has remained a tender symbol of his affection.

Priscilla and Elvis’s story has also been retold in films in recent years, from Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar nominated Elvis in 2022 to Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla in 2023 which won critical acclaim.