Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hint at surprising commitment ahead

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hinted at a surprising commitment ahead as they shared funny and sweet details about their relationship on the New Heights podcast.

The lovebirds, who started dating in 2023, gave fans a rare look into how close they both have become while also shutting down one of the oddest rumours about them.

Swift laughed at claims that she secretly played the bear in Adam Sandler’s new film Happy Gilmore 2, saying that she and Kelce often joked about such stories.

"This is one of those ones where [Travis and I] will send it to each other and I’m like, ‘Hey, did you hear I was the bear?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, did you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?’” she explained.

The Lover hitmaker, who recently thrilled the world with an exciting announcement of her new album, denied being in the costume but admitted she was flattered and added she always loved the film.

The NFL star has a small role in the movie as a waiter who was covered in honey before being attacked by a bear, which led fans to guess that the music icon might have been involved.

However, Swift used the chance to praise Bad Bunny, who acted in the same scene, calling his performance amazing and his timing perfect.

The couple also reflected on how their love story began, recalling how the Chief tried to give the Anti Hero hitmaker a bracelet with his number during her Eras Tour show, but when he could not meet her, he later talked about it on the podcast.

Furthermore, the singer heard the story and was intrigued, which eventually brought them together.

Taylor Swift compared their romance to an “80’s John Hughes movie” and said it felt like the kind of love she had dreamed of since her teenage years.