Hailey Bieber reacts to divorce rumours looming over Justin Bieber marriage

Hailey Bieber addresses split speculations with Justin Bieber after album release

Hailey Bieber shut down divorce rumours swirling around her and Justin Bieber’s marriage in a candid interview.

The 28-year-old supermodel opened up about living under the public eye and how that affects her family life with her baby and husband.

The Rhode founder also shed light on how becoming a mother made her a stronger person and shifted her perspective of who she is, in conversation with Vogue Italia.

“Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said, referring to her 18-hour labour last year, when she gave birth to Jack Blues Bieber in August.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life,” Hailey added.

However, on the flip side of things, she shared, “There’s an ease that comes with it, a confidence. You really start to give less of a f--k about so many things.”

Hailey went on to share that despite how social media portrays them as, welcoming their child together actually strengthened her and Justin’s relationship.

“Going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘They’re this’ and ‘They’re not happy’, it is such a mindf--k,” she added. “I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”

Regardless of what happens on the internet, Hailey describes her family life as spending her time cooking and experimenting with new recipes for Jack, as well as hiding out in the “sanctuary” of Palm Springs home.

“It’s where my heart is for sure,” the makeup mogul added.