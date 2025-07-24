Khloe Kardashian reveals kids don’t know one secret about Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian makes big confession about co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian does not like to involve her kids into adult conversations so there is one major truth about their dad, Tristan Thompson, that True, 7, and Tatum, 2, don’t know.

The 41-year-old media personality revealed that she has kept her split from Thompson from her children’s knowledge.

During the latest episode of Khloe’s podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, she recounted asking a therapist for advice on how to explain her and the NBA football star’s co-parenting relationship to kids.

“True just turned 7 in April, and maybe, like, two years ago, True would say something like, ‘your husband’ or whatever, I’m like, ‘Who’s my husband?’ She’s like, ‘My Daddy!’ I just didn’t know what her thought process was because, from where she would have the memory of it, she’s never seen us kiss before or anything like that,” the reality star recalled.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Thompson were together from 2016 to 2021, in an off again, on again relationship, and never got married.

“I didn’t want to say, ‘No he’s not [my husband],’ I didn’t know what to do,” Khole continued. “I asked my therapist and she said, ‘[True is] so young. This is how they associate things. If it gets to be a problem, we’ll talk about it, but right now, she’ll figure it out or ask more questions.’”

To the mom of two’s surprise, True never talked about it again so she hasn’t addressed it either.

A listener to the podcast asked Khloe how she would explain why they don’t live with their dad, to which Khloe replied again that they’d “never asked.”

“I don’t know if that’s weird or not,” she said. “They sort of think it’s cool, like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have two houses in L.A.’ They’re like, ‘Wow, my Daddy has a house and my mommy has a house.’”