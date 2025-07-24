Cardi B lands in legal trouble after 'offensive' act on stage

Cardi B’s fan files lawsuit against the singer for causing injury during performance

Cardi B is caught up in legal drama with a former fan, who claimed that the songstress physically injured her by throwing a microphone aimed at her.

The woman, who has identified as Jane Doe, attended Cardi’s headlining performance at Drai’s Beachclub on July 29, 2023, and alleged that the Bodak Yellow hitmaker had asked fans to “splash water on her” under “visibly high-temperature conditions.”

Filing a complaint in the Eighth Judicial Court in Clark County, Nevada, Doe claimed that "accordance with the environment," and "in a manner consistent with other attendees,” she “splashed a small portion of her drink in Cardi B's direction," as per the legal documents obtained by People Magazine.

The rapper allegedly reacted in "apparent anger and without warning" by "suddenly and forcefully" throwing her microphone "directly" at her, Doe’s lawsuit claimed, alleging that she experienced "immediate apprehension of an imminent harmful contact" immediately after.

The concert attendee further claimed that the microphone actually hit her "resulting in offensive and unconsented physical contact and causing physical injury."

Doe maintained that Cardi should have known that the microphone "presented a foreseeable risk of physical injury when thrown," making the Grammy winner's actions "an unjustified and retaliatory act that resulted in harmful and offensive contact" with Doe.

She has sued Cardi for assault, battery and negligence, claiming that her act resulted in "severe emotional distress, shock, humiliation, and physical injury."