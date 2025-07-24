Gisele Bündchen radiates joy in rare family photos

Gisele Bündchen is savoring life with her loved ones, as evident in her recent Instagram post.

The 45-year-old model shared a series of heartwarming photos, including rare glimpses of her youngest child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

This marked her first post since May 27, and it coincided with her birthday celebration on July 20.

Bündchen expressed her gratitude for the birthday wishes, saying, "Haven’t been around here much, but I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the warm birthday wishes."

She started her carousel with a sweet photo of herself and a loved one holding cakes indoors, beaming with joy. "I’m so grateful for another trip around the sun and even more grateful to have spent it in nature, surrounded by love and my family," she added.

The Brazilian model shared tender moments with her children, including daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, whom she has with ex-husband Tom Brady. Vivian appeared in a stunning shot with her mother, both admiring a waterfall on a sunny day.

Another photo showcased a joyful family gathering around a large outdoor table, sharing a meal together. Bündchen also shared two precious pictures of her youngest child, carefully keeping his face private.

Bündchen took a moment to honor her late mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, who passed away in January 2024 at the age of 75. "Today is also my mom’s birthday. We miss her deeply, but we know she’s always with us," she wrote, accompanied by a beautiful black-and-white portrait of her mother.

"Mom, I miss you so much," she added, pouring out her emotions.

She concluded her post with a heartfelt message, "I continue to trust and welcome life with an open heart, holding gratitude for all that is still to come. Sending love to everyone," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

A source close to Bündchen revealed in January that she's "doing great" and "truly thriving" after welcoming her third child.