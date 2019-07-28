Video: Bollywood bigwigs grace Karan Johar's house party

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar Saturday threw a star-studded bash for the Bollywood's bigwigs, which saw Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malika Arora and other celebrities from India's showbiz industry in attendance.



Karan, who is known for hosting starriest parties in the Bollywood, invited everyone from Malika Arora to Arjun Kapoor for a get-together at his residence.

The film director gave a sneak peek into the party by sharing a video introducing the big names of the Indian film Industry on Instagram with the caption, “Saturday night vibes.” He begins with Deepika, who poses with an intense look in a little black dress paired with a jacket and a new hairdo.





In the shared video Malaika Arora is seen winking to the camera before it moves to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who is caught by surprise.

Suddenly, Karan takes the camera towards Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan, who were sitting next to filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. His girlfriend Natasha Dalal is seen sitting on the other side in a short dress. Vicky Kaushal is seen sitting on the floor in a yellow sweatshirt with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji nearby. Ranbir is seen on the other couch with Shahid’s wife Mira.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was attended the bash, wearing a grey jacket and a messy hairdo. Also seen were directors Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji. Producer Anil Thadani and director Homi Adajania were also present, among others.

