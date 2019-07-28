close
Mon Jul 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 29, 2019

Video: Bollywood bigwigs grace Karan Johar's house party

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 29, 2019

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar Saturday threw a star-studded bash for the Bollywood's bigwigs, which saw Deepika Padukone,  Ranbir Kapoor,  Arjun Kapoor, Malika Arora  and other celebrities from India's showbiz industry in attendance.

Karan, who is known for hosting starriest parties in the Bollywood, invited everyone from Malika Arora to Arjun Kapoor for a get-together at his residence.

The film director gave a sneak peek into the party by sharing a video introducing the big names of the Indian film Industry  on Instagram with the caption, “Saturday night vibes.” He begins with Deepika, who poses with an intense look in a little black dress paired with a jacket and a new hairdo.

View this post on Instagram

Saturday night vibes

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


In the shared video Malaika Arora is seen  winking to the camera before it moves to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who is caught by surprise.

Suddenly, Karan takes the camera   towards Varun Dhawan  and his brother Rohit Dhawan, who were sitting next to filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. His girlfriend Natasha Dalal is seen sitting on the other side in a short dress. Vicky Kaushal is seen sitting on the floor in a yellow sweatshirt with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji nearby. Ranbir is seen on the other couch with Shahid’s wife Mira.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was attended the bash, wearing a grey jacket and a messy hairdo. Also seen were directors Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji. Producer Anil Thadani and director Homi Adajania were also present, among others.

Latest News

More From Entertainment