Ice Spice collaborates with Cash Cobain and Bay Swag for Fisherr remix

Ice Spice teams up with musicians Cash and Bay for Fisherr remix

Ice Spice has recently collaborated with musicians Cash Cobain and Bay Swag for Fisherr remix.



On April 26, in a press statement shared via PEOPLE, Cash said, "It’s a beautiful record. It feels amazing, it feels like N.Y.C. is back stronger than ever with me and Ice Spice — two Bronx legends."

"Get ready for the song of the summer," added Cash.

In a music video on YouTube, the song featured Ice rapping about wealth, being the "baddest boo" and the "importance of consuming your oats and vegetables".

Directed by KZA, the video showcased Ice who joins her new friends in a Chinese restaurant, on the streets of New York and even poses in the back of a car with a few handfuls of money.

The song reportedly marked Ice's first feature after she joined Taylor Swift on their Karma remix in May 2023,

Meanwhile, Ice, who performed at Coachella, will also appear on the big screen.



Earlier this month, Variety reported that the musician would be making her movie debut in Spike Lee‘s reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 thriller High and Low.

The project, confirmed by Apple Original Films with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), would also star Denzel Washington.

Morever, Ice spoke with PEOPLE in February regarding her appearance in a Starry Super Bowl ad.

"This is my second time acting ever, so wherever the wind takes me for real," she said at the time.