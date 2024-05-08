Hilary Duff announces birth of her 'beautiful' fourth child: Photos

Hilary Duff welcomes a baby girl with husband Matthew Koma on May 3: More inside

Hilary Duff has recently announced the birth of her fourth child in a heartwarming post on social media.



On Tuesday, The Lizzie McGuire actress took to Instagram and posted a carousel of photos featuring moments after giving birth to a baby girl, named Towes Meadow Bair.

In the photos, Hilary could be seen in her home water birth as she penned heartfelt not efor her newborn daughter in the caption.

"Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long... She was perfecting those Cheeks!" wrote the 36-year-old.

The Agent Cody Banks star, who has welcomed her fourth baby, her third with husband Matthew Koma, on May 3, said, "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic.

"We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty," concluded Hilary.

The actress celeb friends and fans express their excitement over the news in the comment section.



Hollywood actress Elle Fanning stated, "Beauty."

American Television personality Amanda Kloots said, "OMG YAY!! I’ve been waiting for this post! Congratulations you guys!!!"

"Townes you are the cutest and coolest already," remarked Ashley Tisdale.

Meanwhile, Hilary and Matthew share two daughters and co-parent the actress' oldest son, with her former husband Mike Comrie.