Kelsea Ballerini’s treats post-Met Gala exhaustion with junk food

Kelsea Ballerini gives herself treat after Met Gala 2024

Kelsea Ballerini treated her gut after a tiring evening at the 2024 Met Gala.



After debuting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps with the company of her boyfriend Chase Stokes, the HEARTFIRST hitmaker shared how she released tension after the energy-draining event, with junk food.

The songstress shared a screenshot of her conversation with a friend after the "Garden of Time"-themed ball in an Instagram carousel May 7.

"Wanna eat chips on the floor and recap with me hahaha," she texted her pal.

The 30-year-old also included a picture of herself in the same carousel, laid down on the floor of her hotel room in a silk robe next to a giant pile of pizza boxes and bags of chips.

The I Quit Drinking singer stunned at the red carpet that evening, appalling in a nude mesh Michael Kors gown, embroidered with hundreds of gorgeous pink and orange flowers.

She completed her look with an array of the same petals in her messy hairdo, which she styled upwards, accessorising her outfit with statement gold jewellery.

Stokes accompanied her beau in a Michael Kors black sequin suit without anything underneath except necklaces.