Drake denies Kendrick Lamar’s ‘disgusting’ accusations of underage relationships

Drake denies Kendrick Lamar’s allegations

Drake has turned down Kendrick Lamar’s allegations of keeping relationships with underage women and hiding interest in child-love, which were made by the rival US rapper in a diss track.



The Canadian rapper's denial comes amid severely increasing diss-war between the two stars, who have attacked each other continuously with a bunch of disses over the weekend.

In Drake's latest take at Lamar, The Heart Part 6, he says he "feels disgusted" by Lamar's allegations, and indicates he intentionally fed the rapper wrong facts hoping he'd use them.

Lamar made the accusations in his third attack song of the weekend, called Not Like Us.

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young," he raps. "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor."

He made a hint of the allegation on a separate track before as well, Meet The Grahams, in a verse addressed to Drake's mother, Sandra.

"We gotta raise our daughters knowing there's predators like him lurking… I'm looking to shoot through any pervert that lives, keep the family safe."

Lamar also alleges that Drake has a secret daughter, but Drake put all of it in the bin.

"The ones that you're getting your stories from, they're all clowns," Drake rapped. "We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information/A daughter that's 11 years old, I bet he takes it."

"Drake is not a name that you gonn' see on no sex offender list, easy does it / You mentioning A minor … B sharp and tell the fans: Who was it?" He shut down underage claims.

The rapper continued, "I never been with no-one underage ... Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I'm too respected."