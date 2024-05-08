Cardi B holds hands with on-off husband Offset at Met Gala afterparty

Cardi B later reflected that she and Offset had a lot of work to do before they got back together

Cardi B and Offset are still giving their marriage a shot.

The couple, who have had an on again, off again marriage since first tying the knot in 2017, were spotted attending the Met Gala afterparty together.

Throughout Richie Akiva’s “The After” Met Gala afterparty held at Casa Cipriani, the lovebirds were spotted holding hands and getting cozy with each other, per People Magazine.

Prior to the soiree, the Bodack Yellow hitmaker attended the esteemed event in a huge black gown with a dramatic train, which required the assistance of eight people to carry.

In December last year, Cardi opened up to her fans about her marital troubles with Offset, declaring that they have separated.

However, the pair were subsequently spotted together multiple times, including New Years and Valentine’s Day.

However, she clarified in January that they are not back together.

“The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f***ing the night long,” she said in a livestream on January 1st.

She continued, “We need to work on our s**t. We need to work on our communication. There’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.”