Robert Downey Jr. announces his Broadway debut: ‘I intend to do it justice’

Robert Downey Jr. will take the stage in September this year

Robert Downy Jr. is coming to Broadway for the first time.

The veteran actor, 59, is gearing up to make his Broadway debut in September this year in a new play called McNeal.

The play is written by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Barlett Sher.

The Iron Man star took to his Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news.

“I am making my Broadway debut in the new play MCNEAL at Lincoln Center Theater!” he wrote alongside the poster for the play.

“I knew I wanted to do Ayad’s new play before I was done reading it, then hearing Bart would be directing at the Beaumont theater sealed the deal,” he reflected.

The Oscar winner quipped, “It’s been 40 years since I was last on “the boards”, but hopefully I’ll knock the dust off quick.”

“MCNEAL is a timely and important story about the future of creatives, and I intend to do it justice,” he raved.



McNeal will begin previews on September 5 and open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City on September 30. Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, May 21.