‘Wednesday’ season 2 starts filming with 12 new cast members

Wednesday season 2 starts filming

Wednesday, the hit breakout series by Netflix is on the run for filming with a dozen new actors in the cast for season 2.



The filming for the series has started in Ireland, a different location than the one for first season, which was filmed in Romania. The comedy-fantasy starred Jenna Ortega as the gothic Wednesday Addams as she attended Nevermore Academy.

Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski), Billie Piper (Scoop), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things) and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime) have been added by the production as series regulars.

Meanwhile, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Frances O’Connor (The Missing), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries) and Joonas Suotamo will star in guest roles for the series.

Lloyd also played Uncle Fester in the 1991 Addams Family film.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo have been promoted to series regulars from returning actors from the first season.

Other than Wednesday, Ortega will also star alongside Burton on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which releases in theatres Sept. 6.