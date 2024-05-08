Cara Delevigne denies ‘cocked up’ accusations from Met Gala 2024

Cara Delevigne denies 'coke' rumours

Cara Delevigne addressed the accusations made by fans that she was high on coke during an interview at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday.



The 32-year-old actress and supermodel raised eyebrows while she was giving an interview on the red carpet alongside Ed Sheeran and Stella McCartney, dressed in a shimmering custom-made VRAI x Stella McCartney hooded garment.

One fan commented on a video shared by E!, “They’re saving her from ruining the interview because she’s so coked up they had to intervene.”

But the star came to the comment section to clear the hue over her character, writing, “Been clear for nearly two years!! Thanks for the support.”

The viral allegations come after Cara shared she had herself checked into rehab after “heartbreaking” pictures that went viral in 2022.

She claimed that after raising concerns with a string of troubling public appearances, she gave her mental health issues and drug battle some thought.

She also told Vogue magazine in April that she hadn't been “ready” to face her problems until she was in a “bad place.”